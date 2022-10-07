Ad
euobserver
Greece has been accused of illegal pushbacks, something it continues to deny (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Frontex confirms chief read Olaf report, but still keeps Greek operations

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border police Frontex remains under tight scrutiny following the leak of a damning report by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf.

Earlier this week, the Warsaw-based EU agency confirmed its new chief, Aija Kalnaj, has read the 129-page classified document.

"Frontex Executive Director ad interim Aija Kalnaja had an opportunity to read the Olaf report," said the agency, in an email on Thursday (6 October).

The report,...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Greece has been accused of illegal pushbacks, something it continues to deny (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Migration

