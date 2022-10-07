Frontex confirms chief read Olaf report, but still keeps Greek operations

The EU's border police Frontex remains under tight scrutiny following the leak of a damning report by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf.

Earlier this week, the Warsaw-based EU agency confirmed its new chief, Aija Kalnaj, has read the 129-page classified document.

"Frontex Executive Director ad interim Aija Kalnaja had an opportunity to read the Olaf report," said the agency, in an email on Thursday (6 October).

The report,...