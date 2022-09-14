EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check

The European Parliament is hoping to finalise its end of the migration and asylum pact by December.
With less than two years before the 2024 EU elections, questions abound on whether the EU state co-legislator is ready to concede on the most tricky aspects of the EU-wide reform.
Although European Parliament president Roberto Metsola signed a roadmap with the five rotating EU presidencies to get the pact done, outstanding discussions on some of the most vital issues remain unresolv...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
