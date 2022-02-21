EU anti-fraud watchdog has completed Frontex probe

The EU's anti-fraud office Olaf has finalised its year-long investigation into Europe's border and coast guard force, Frontex.

The probe was launched in January 2021 after investigators raided the offices of Frontex's executive director Fabrice Leggeri and his chief of staff, Thibauld de La Haye Jousselin.



The investigation, or investigations, that then ensued could lead to sanctions for officials at the Warsaw-based agency, but details so far are scant, and Olaf has not described ...