The Warsaw-based agency had a €543m budget last year, up from €6m in 2005. (Photo: Frontex)

EU anti-fraud watchdog has completed Frontex probe

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's anti-fraud office Olaf has finalised its year-long investigation into Europe's border and coast guard force, Frontex.

The probe was launched in January 2021 after investigators raided the offices of Frontex's executive director Fabrice Leggeri and his chief of staff, Thibauld de La Haye Jousselin.\n \nThe investigation, or investigations, that then ensued could lead to sanctions for officials at the Warsaw-based agency, but details so far are scant, and Olaf has not described ...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

