Germany's repeated failure to meet the Nato two percent defence spending threshold is partly to blame for the US tariffs on steel and aluminium (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

German underspend on defence to blame for Trump tariffs

by Tomasz Wlostowski, Brussels,

President Trump's recent imposition of unilateral tariffs on steel and aluminium imports is extremely reckless and most likely illegal under WTO law.

The fault for any potential global trade conflagration would be mainly his. But this does not absolve the European Union from maturity and strategic thinking.

The United States has been Europe's only major reliable ally for at least a century. We rely on the US for protection f...

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

