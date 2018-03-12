German underspend on defence to blame for Trump tariffs

President Trump's recent imposition of unilateral tariffs on steel and aluminium imports is extremely reckless and most likely illegal under WTO law.
The fault for any potential global trade conflagration would be mainly his. But this does not absolve the European Union from maturity and strategic thinking.
The United States has been Europe's only major reliable ally for at least a century. We rely on the US for protection f...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
