EU Parliament approves new anti-dumping methodology

The European Parliament approved on Wednesday (15 November) new anti-dumping and anti-subsidy legislation, whose main aim is to fight China's trade dumping.

MEPs adopted the rules with 554 votes for, 48 against and 80 abstentions. Trade dumping is essentially the practice by which countries flood an export market with products at or below cost price.

The new regulation is now expected to be rubber-stamped by the EU Council, representing member states, for publication before the en...