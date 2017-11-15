Ad
euobserver
The new anti-dumping rules will apply to the Chinese steel sector in particular (Photo: herr_S)

EU Parliament approves new anti-dumping methodology

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Hermine Donceel and Eric Maurice, BRUSSELS and Strasbourg,

The European Parliament approved on Wednesday (15 November) new anti-dumping and anti-subsidy legislation, whose main aim is to fight China's trade dumping.

MEPs adopted the rules with 554 votes for, 48 against and 80 abstentions. Trade dumping is essentially the practice by which countries flood an export market with products at or below cost price.

The new regulation is now expected to be rubber-stamped by the EU Council, representing member states, for publication before the en...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

EU seeks to strengthen measures on Chinese dumping
New era for China brings new opportunities to all
EU dumping plan could ensure fairer China trade
EU to tweak rules on Chinese 'dumping'
The new anti-dumping rules will apply to the Chinese steel sector in particular (Photo: herr_S)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections