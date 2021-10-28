Ad
euobserver
While climate change is affecting the entire world, its impact is not homogeneous - and poor nations are being disproportionately affected (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Analysis

COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

World leaders and national negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Glasgow next week to discuss expectations for global cooperation in response to the emergency climate change.

The 2021 United Nations climate conference is known as COP26 because it refers to the Conference of the Parties that signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992, with the aim to prevent "dangerous human interference with the climate system".

Over the last decades, governments ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Oceans, seas, and fish-stocks must be focus of COP26
COP25 ends with no deal on carbon markets
World off track to meet climate targets, despite Covid-19
EU vows to uphold Paris climate ambition amid scientists' fears
While climate change is affecting the entire world, its impact is not homogeneous - and poor nations are being disproportionately affected (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections