COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?

World leaders and national negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Glasgow next week to discuss expectations for global cooperation in response to the emergency climate change.
The 2021 United Nations climate conference is known as COP26 because it refers to the Conference of the Parties that signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992, with the aim to prevent "dangerous human interference with the climate system".
Over the last decades, governments ha...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.