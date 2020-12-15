Solidarity on migration eludes German EU presidency

The German EU presidency has failed to make any meaningful leap forward on the contentious aspects of EU-wide asylum reforms.
But despite the failings, Germany's federal interior state secretary Stephan Mayer on Monday (14 December) attempted to paint a rosy picture.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of EU interior ministers, Mayer said the presidency had provided a new impetus.
"I think we have managed during the German presidency to put things back on the right track,"...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
