Solidarity on migration eludes German EU presidency

The German EU presidency has failed to make any meaningful leap forward on the contentious aspects of EU-wide asylum reforms.

But despite the failings, Germany's federal interior state secretary Stephan Mayer on Monday (14 December) attempted to paint a rosy picture.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of EU interior ministers, Mayer said the presidency had provided a new impetus.

"I think we have managed during the German presidency to put things back on the right track,"...