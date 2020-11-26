Ad
Greece, Italy, Spain, and Malta fear the latest EU commission proposal could lead to large camps (Photo: PES)

EU 'front-line' states want clearer migration rules

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain are demanding clearer rules obliging EU states to take in migrants that land on their shores.

In a joint document, the four states outlined their views on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum.

Among their demands is that the relocation of migrants remains not only mandatory, but also the pact's "main solidarity tool."

"We believe that the solidarity rules and the related commitment of all Member States must be clearly defined,"

Greece, Italy, Spain, and Malta fear the latest EU commission proposal could lead to large camps (Photo: PES)

