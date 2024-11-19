Ad
euobserver
Panetta called on the ECB to reduce rates and be more transparent on where it is planning to go with rates (Photo: ECB )

Italian central banker calls for lower ECB rates to boost economy

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal,

Italy's dovish central bank chief, Fabio Panetta, called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to take its foot off the brake and reduce interest rates faster to kickstart investment and boost Europe's economy.

“Restrictive monetary policy is not necessary anymore,” said Panetta, speaking at Milan Bocconi University on Tuesday (19 November).

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

ECB lowers interest rates for the first time in five years
ECB's Lagarde signals October rate cut in parliament
Panetta called on the ECB to reduce rates and be more transparent on where it is planning to go with rates (Photo: ECB )

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections