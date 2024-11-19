Italian central banker calls for lower ECB rates to boost economy

Italy's dovish central bank chief, Fabio Panetta, called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to take its foot off the brake and reduce interest rates faster to kickstart investment and boost Europe's economy.
“Restrictive monetary policy is not necessary anymore,” said Panetta, speaking at Milan Bocconi University on Tuesday (19 November).
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
