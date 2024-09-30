ECB's Lagarde signals October rate cut in parliament

“We have come a long way in our fight against inflation,” European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde told MEPs on Monday (30 September), at her quarterly discussion with members of the economy committee.
With inflation now at 2.2 percent, approaching the bank’s two-percent target, and 2.8 percent when food and energy prices are excluded, Lagarde s...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
