EU growth downgraded again, although Spain bucks the trend

Eurozone growth next year was downgraded to 1.3 percent by the EU Commission on Friday (15 November).
This is the third downgrade in a row, but still slightly more optimistic than private sector projections of 1.1 percent, and projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of 2024 growth to come in at 1.2 percent growth.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
