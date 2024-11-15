EU growth downgraded again, although Spain bucks the trend

Eurozone growth next year was downgraded to 1.3 percent by the EU Commission on Friday (15 November).

This is the third downgrade in a row, but still slightly more optimistic than private sector projections of 1.1 percent, and projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of 2024 growth to come in at 1.2 percent growth.

