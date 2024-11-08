Draghi urges EU to speed up competitiveness reforms following Trump victory

Mario Draghi called on EU leaders to speed up reforms to boost its economy following Donald Trump’s election victory earlier this week.
“There can be no doubt that Trump’s presidency will impact US-Europe relations,” the former European Central bank president told press in Budapest on Friday (8 November).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.