Ad
euobserver
'I hope we will find a unified spirit. Being too fragmented won’t lead us anywhere' Mario Draghi told reporters (Photo: EU Commission)

Draghi urges EU to speed up competitiveness reforms following Trump victory

EU & the World
EU Political
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Mario Draghi called on EU leaders to speed up reforms to boost its economy following Donald Trump’s election victory earlier this week. 

“There can be no doubt that Trump’s presidency will impact US-Europe relations,” the former European Central bank president told press in Budapest on Friday (8 November). 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Chaos in Berlin as EU leaders arrive at Budapest summit
EU faces trade war and climate crisis under Trump 2.0
What do we actually mean by EU 'competitiveness'?
Eurogroup ministers discuss Draghi reforms, as French budget pressure mounts
'I hope we will find a unified spirit. Being too fragmented won’t lead us anywhere' Mario Draghi told reporters (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections