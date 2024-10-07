Ad
euobserver
Christian Lindner arriving at the two-day meeting of finance ministers in Luxembourg (Photo: Audiovisual Service of the European Commission)

Eurogroup ministers discuss Draghi reforms, as French budget pressure mounts

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU finance ministers arrived in Luxembourg on Monday (7 October) to discuss strategies to boost investment while remaining within the bloc's debt and spending rules. 

A major hurdle in meeting that challenge are Europe’s own spending limits which other major economies such as the United States and China notably lack. The US federal deficit for 2023 for ex...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Frugals on top in new EU proposal on debt rules
Draghi: Opponents of €800bn investment are blocking the EU's policy agenda
Christian Lindner arriving at the two-day meeting of finance ministers in Luxembourg (Photo: Audiovisual Service of the European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections