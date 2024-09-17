Ad
euobserver
Mario Draghi's report on EU competitiveness last week called for an €800bn annual increase in investment across the bloc, potentially funded by jointly-issued EU debt —  a previous taboo (Photo: European Parliament)

Draghi: Opponents of €800bn investment are blocking the EU's policy agenda

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Opponents of an €800bn-per-year increase in European economic investment are effectively opposing EU policies that they have already voted into law, Mario Draghi told MEPs on Tuesday (17 September). 

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Draghi said that it was “legitimate to have concer...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Draghi: Competing with China and US 'infinitely easier' with joint debt
What do we actually mean by EU 'competitiveness'?
Mario Draghi's report on EU competitiveness last week called for an €800bn annual increase in investment across the bloc, potentially funded by jointly-issued EU debt —  a previous taboo (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections