Ad
euobserver
Mario Draghi, dubbed in the EU as ‘Super Mario’, said massive government and private investment, worth at least €800bn a year, is needed for Europe to catch up with China and the United States — otherwise, the continent faces 'slow agony' (Photo: European Commisison)

Draghi: Competing with China and US 'infinitely easier' with joint debt

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Massive government and private investment, worth at least €800bn a year, is needed for Europe to catch up with China and the United States, according to Mario Draghi, as he launched his long-awaited report on competitiveness on Monday (9 September.)

Some form of European common debt issuance “would make things infinitely easier,” Draghi, a former president of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Draghi's report, new EU commissioners, ECB rate cut in focus This WEEK
Mario Draghi, dubbed in the EU as ‘Super Mario’, said massive government and private investment, worth at least €800bn a year, is needed for Europe to catch up with China and the United States — otherwise, the continent faces 'slow agony' (Photo: European Commisison)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections