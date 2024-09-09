Ad
euobserver
Last week, one EU diplomat described Mario Draghi’s report as 'underwhelming' (Photo: European Parliament)

Draghi's report, new EU commissioners, ECB rate cut in focus This WEEK

Agenda
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This week, all eyes will be on Mario Draghi’s report on the future of competitiveness, which is expected to see the light of day on Monday (9 September).

Last week, the Italian ex-PM and former president of the European Central Bank presented the report’s main findings to member states’ permanent representatives and MEPs.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Farming review urges Brussels to target poorer farmers, but ducks livestock issue
Who is who? Full list of nominees for 2024-2029 EU Commission unveiled
Last week, one EU diplomat described Mario Draghi’s report as 'underwhelming' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsEuroscopicInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections