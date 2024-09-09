Draghi's report, new EU commissioners, ECB rate cut in focus This WEEK

This week, all eyes will be on Mario Draghi’s report on the future of competitiveness, which is expected to see the light of day on Monday (9 September).
Last week, the Italian ex-PM and former president of the European Central Bank presented the report’s main findings to member states’ permanent representatives and MEPs.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
