Who is who? Full list of nominees for 2024-2029 EU Commission unveiled

Belgium's current foreign affairs minister, Hadja Lahbib, was selected to be the next Belgian EU commissioner on Monday (2 September) — putting an end to the speculation surrounding who would take the key role.
Endless negotiations to form a national government had left Belgium struggling to nominate a candidate for weeks — making it the only country to miss t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.