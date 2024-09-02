Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to present her new team and their respective portfolios to the political groups in the European Parliament next week (Photo: European Commission)

Infographic

Who is who? Full list of nominees for 2024-2029 EU Commission unveiled

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Belgium's current foreign affairs minister, Hadja Lahbib, was selected to be the next Belgian EU commissioner on Monday (2 September) — putting an end to the speculation surrounding who would take the key role.

Endless negotiations to form a national government had left Belgium struggling to nominate a candidate for weeks — making it the only country to miss t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInfographic

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Von der Leyen re-elected after slapping Orbán for ‘playing along’ with Putin’s games
'La Rentrée' and Ukraine Contact Group in focus This Week
Mapping the new EU Commission: a male-dominated team takes shape
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to present her new team and their respective portfolios to the political groups in the European Parliament next week (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalInfographic

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections