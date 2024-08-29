Ad
Of the 27 commissioner positions, 17 are men (63 percent) and eight are women (30 percent). Some incoming names could still change these percentages — but only slightly. (Photo: European Commisison)

Infographic

Mapping the new EU Commission: a male-dominated team takes shape

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With the deadline fast approaching for EU states to appoint their candidates for EU commissioners, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen faces the task of forming her new team — a team that, for now, appears will be predominantly male.

Three countries — Bulgaria, Italy, and Belgium — have still to to officially designate their nominees for the Col...

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

