Von der Leyen secured MEPs approval by a good margin, with 401 votes in favour, 284 against and 15 abstentions. (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen re-elected after slapping Orbán for ‘playing along’ with Putin’s games

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament re-elected Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission for the next five years on Thursday (18 July) — after the German conservative unveiled her political guidelines and slammed Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's trip to Moscow.

Von der Leyen, the lead candidate of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European elec...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

