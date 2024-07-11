MEPs make demands, as von der Leyen faces secret re-election vote next Thursday

After being appointed by EU national capitals for a second term at the helm of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen now faces a test by the European Parliament for final approval at next week's plenary session in Strasbourg.
The plenary vote, scheduled for Thursday (18 July), is expected to be tough as she needs at least 361 votes from the 720 MEPs — ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
