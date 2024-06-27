Leaders approve von der Leyen, Kallas, Costa for EU top jobs

EU leaders approved the reelection of incumbent Ursula von der Leyen for another five years at the helm of the European Commission during the European Council on Thursday (27 June).
The EU-top-job package also includes ex-Portuguese prime minister António Costa as Council president (replacing Belgian Charles Michel) and Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas as t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
