EU leaders set to agree on top jobs, as Zelensky visits Brussels

Leaders are set to approve the EU's trio of top jobs (Commission, Parliament and Council presidencies) during the European Council (27 and 28 June) — apparently without major problems despite the public criticism of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.
Talks on the strategic agenda, which will guide the next programme of the commission, defence, and Ukraine ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
