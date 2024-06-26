Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit on Thursday as a special guest to sign a security commitment with Europe.  (Photo: European Union )

EU leaders set to agree on top jobs, as Zelensky visits Brussels

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Leaders are set to approve the EU's trio of top jobs (Commission, Parliament and Council presidencies) during the European Council (27 and 28 June) — apparently without major problems despite the public criticism of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Talks on the strategic agenda, which will guide the next programme of the commission, defence, and Ukraine ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU’s female 'dream team' must put values over power
Von der Leyen finale? EU leaders call for ‘quick’ decision on top jobs
EU horse-trading hots up with power-plays for trio of top jobs
What could five more years of von der Leyen mean for Europe?
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit on Thursday as a special guest to sign a security commitment with Europe.  (Photo: European Union )

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections