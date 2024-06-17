Ad
euobserver
Initially, the EPP had requested to split the EU Council presidency into two 2.5-year mandates but the idea was rejected by the socialists, according to several diplomats. (Photo: European Union )

Von der Leyen finale? EU leaders call for ‘quick’ decision on top jobs

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Monday (17 June) for an informal dinner on Europe's top jobs which ended with no agreement.

The Ursula von der Leyen – António Costa – Kaja Kallas package that had been months in the making appeared to be already sealed before the informal dinner, prompting Denmark, Ireland and Germany to call for a “quick decision”...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

