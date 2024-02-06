Almost 20 names in running for EU top jobs

With four months until the European Parliament (EP) elections, there are already some 20 names in the hat for the ensuing reshuffle of EU top jobs.

The European Commission presidency is the most powerful in terms of public profile, legislative capacity, and budgetary weight.

And the incumbent, German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, has aggrandised the role by adding foreign policy to her portfolio, with noisy and hawkish views on Russia and Palestine in the Ukraine and Gaza wa...