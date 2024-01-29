Ad
euobserver
Asbestos is the main cause of workplace fatalities in the EU, with around 90,000 people dying each year from related cancers (Photo: Eric Haglund)

EU's green renovation wave lacks plan to deal with asbestos

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

By 2030, around 35 million buildings across the EU will be either renovated or demolished under the Green Deal — but the EU Commission has yet to propose a directive on screening and registering asbestos in European buildings.

The EU adopted new rules in October 2023 to reduce workers' exposure to this harmful substance, but there is still a lack of information ...

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

