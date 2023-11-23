Ad
The money will be used to improve the electricity market by installing smart metering and investing in the digitalisation of energy companies, EU officials said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU approves €920m for Hungary, despite rule-of-law fears

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday (23 November) approved the release of €920m to Hungary under the country's recovery and resilience plan — a decision which has sparked criticism and raised eyebrows.

The move is widely perceived as a pre-emptive attempt by the commission to bypass Hungary's veto power to block additional aid to Ukraine in the upcoming European Council in December.

Until now, all EU funds linked to Hungary'...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

