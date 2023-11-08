Thursday

9th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Hungary cannot blackmail EU over Ukraine, says commissioner

  • Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban (l) with Russia's president Vladimir Putin in October (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Listen to article

The EU won't be blackmailed by a possible Hungarian veto over additional funds for Ukraine, said the European Commission on Tuesday (7 November).

"We cannot be blackmailed," Johannes Hahn, the EU budget commissioner, told MEPs.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Last month, the Financial Times cited senior EU officials as mulling the idea of releasing some €13bn in EU funds for Hungary, which are currently blocked over Budapest's outstanding rule-of-law issues.

The EU officials told the paper that the money would be released, in part, to curry Budapest's backing to increase the EU budget.

But Hahn made short shrift of such reports, noting that work-arounds exist that would not require Hungary's backing.

"We can find a solution, which is only including 26 member states," he stressed.

"There might be some delays if we have to apply different measures. But at the end of the day, I'm confident, I'm convinced that we cannot be stopped," he added.

Hahn insisted there were no negotiations with Hungary, following a decision last December among EU states to impose a so-called conditionality mechanism to ensure Budapest abides by EU norms in order to access its purse.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and once again, we are not negotiating things, we are simply assessing things," he said.

The European Commission wants to top up the EU's long term budget with €66bn. This includes €17bn in grants for Ukraine, as well as a separate €30bn in loans for the war-torn country.

Such decisions require a unanimous vote among the EU-27 member states, posing tricky questions on Hungarian pressure to first release billions in stalled money.

Hungary is seeking to access around €22bn in frozen funds linked to the EU's cohesion policy, designed to help less affluent member states.

Around €13bn of that is conditional on Hungary improving the independence of its judiciary, another €6.3bn is tied to cracking down on corruption, while a further €2.5bn is being held up given its poor treatment of asylum seekers.

Hungary this past May adopted a judicial reform package amid claims it meets all the milestones required to some of the frozen sums. But not everyone is convinced.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, an advocacy group based in Budapest, says the reforms have failed to deliver.

"Hungary's judicial reform remains fundamentally defective," said Márta Pardavi, who co-chairs the Hungarian Helsinki Committee.

The commission has also faulted Hungary for laws prohibiting access to content that portrays homosexuality to under-18s, risks to academic freedoms, as well as the rights to asylum.

"These concerns were not new. The commission had clearly communicated them to Hungary," said Nicolas Schmit, EU jobs and social rights commissioner, speaking alongside Hahn with the MEPs on Tuesday.

Only earlier this week, Hungary sacked the director of the National Museum after it allowed under-18s to visit a World Press Photo exhibition featuring LGBTQ content.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. MEPs pile on pressure for EU to delay Hungary's presidency
  2. Hungary 'no longer a full democracy', MEPs set to declare
  3. Right of Reply from the Hungarian government
  4. Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?

Letter

Right of Reply from the Hungarian government

Authors Samira Rafaela MEP and Tom Theuns present as facts the extreme views of a politically-motivated campaign in the European Parliament. By doing so, they undermine the very foundations of the European Union.

Opinion

Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?

Viktor Orbán decided to travel to Beijing and to offer his services to the Russian dictator. In doing so, he not only broke the bond of mutual trust which underlies the functioning of the EU, but also endangered its integrity.

One in two countries in democratic decline, finds study

Half of countries saw a decline in at least one indicator of democracy from 2017-2022 —and Europe is no exception to a "worrying deterioration" in rule of law and press freedom, says rInternational Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

Opinion

It's time to open up the European Court of Justice

At present, the ECJ considers documents about ongoing proceedings to be confidential and only makes them available once the proceedings have concluded. Arguments submitted by parties are never published, blinding the public to the full picture.

Latest News

  1. Hungary cannot blackmail EU over Ukraine, says commissioner
  2. War-torn Ukraine receives EU nod for accession talks
  3. 85 years after the Nazi November pogrom
  4. Planned fossil-fuel production twice 1.5°C limit, UN says
  5. Sweden focuses on Muslim migrants as EU 'terrorist threat'
  6. Portugal's Costa resigns as PM amid green corruption scandal
  7. EU unclear on legality of Italy-Albania deal to offshore asylum
  8. The truth about The Other Ukraine political party

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us