EU ministers prepare for fiscal talks endgame

EU ministers have reached the endgame of their discussions on debt and spending reforms, which have dragged on for years.
The Spanish presidency has gathered all member state demands and will present a "landing zone" — a compromise — which economy ministers will debate on Thursday (9 November).
This text will form the basis for a final approval at the next meeting in December, a diplomat told EUobserver anonymously. "Most countries see the need to wrap things up," said the diplo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.