EU ministers prepare for fiscal talks endgame

EU ministers have reached the endgame of their discussions on debt and spending reforms, which have dragged on for years.

The Spanish presidency has gathered all member state demands and will present a "landing zone" — a compromise — which economy ministers will debate on Thursday (9 November).

This text will form the basis for a final approval at the next meeting in December, a diplomat told EUobserver anonymously. "Most countries see the need to wrap things up," said the diplo...