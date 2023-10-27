EU confirms plans for Russia-diamonds ban

The EU has confirmed it's going to strike Russia's diamond industry in upcoming sanctions, spelling trouble for mining giant Alrosa and dozens of other companies.

"We are in the process of preparing the 12th package of sanctions. In particular, we are looking into how to cut the remaining revenues Russia draws from exports of diamonds to Europe and its partners," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Friday (29 October).

She spoke after meeting t...