The EU has handed over vessels to the Libyan coast guard (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU aid for Africa risks violating spending rules, Oxfam says

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU money spent on migration in Tunisia, Libya, and Niger is likely breaching its own and international aid rules, according to a new report by Oxfam, an NGO.

Oxfam's 68-page report out Thursday (21 September) comes as the European Commission plans to roll out some €105m for ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

