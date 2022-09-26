Ad
Nassau: Natural and tax-avoidance paradise, EU says (Photo: Venture Minimalists)

EU adding Bahamas to tax-haven blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is adding Anguilla, the Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos Islands to its blacklist of tax-havens, in what some have called a "fig-leaf" exercise.

The three Caribbean countries are being added because they facilitate "offshore structures and arrangements aimed at attracting profits without real economic substance," the EU said in a draft decision seen by EUobserver on Monday (26 September).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

