Illegal weapons smuggling will 'feed into violence in the criminal networks in European Union' (Photo: Maja Zlatevska, Dnevnik)

EU creates hub to stop arms-smuggling out of Ukraine

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson announced a hub in Moldova to battle organised crime, particularly arms smuggling from war-torn Ukraine, at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Prague on Monday (11 July).

The EU Support Hub for Internal Security and Border Management will focus on preventing weapons, most of which are supplied by Nato members, from being smuggled out of Ukraine and ending up with criminal gangs.

Such smuggling will "feed into violence in the crimina...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

