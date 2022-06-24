Ad
Frontex's fundamental rights officer says the agency should partially suspend return operations from Hungary (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Frontex keeps return operations in Hungary secret

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border police Frontex will not reveal how it complies with human rights obligations when it deports people from Hungary, despite already being told to stop such operations.

The operation includes returns, whereby rejected asylum seekers are sent back to their home countries, in what critics say are based on opaque Hungarian decisions.

The agency's fundamental rights officer, Jonas Grimheden, said Frontex should "partially suspend the support to return operations from Hung...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

