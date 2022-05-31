Almost 15,000 war crime cases already, says Ukraine prosecutor

Ukraine's chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova says they have opened nearly 15,000 war crime cases — with up to 300 new ones emerging daily.
"We have nearly 80 suspects, 80 people whom we can start to prosecute," she told reporters on Tuesday (31 May).
The comments came following an announcement of an expanding European team of prosecutors, coordinated by the EU's judicial agency, Eurojust.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
