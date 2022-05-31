Ad
Kyiv is currently investigating almost 15,000 alleged war crimes (Photo: Ukraine foreign ministry)

Almost 15,000 war crime cases already, says Ukraine prosecutor

Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ukraine's chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova says they have opened nearly 15,000 war crime cases — with up to 300 new ones emerging daily.

"We have nearly 80 suspects, 80 people whom we can start to prosecute," she told reporters on Tuesday (31 May).

The comments came following an announcement of an expanding European team of prosecutors, coordinated by the EU's judicial agency, Eurojust.

The Hague-based agency had set up a joint investigation team

Ukraine

