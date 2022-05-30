Putin forgot to ask Russian people's permission for Ukraine

It has been almost three months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine war and initial enthusiasm about the swiftness of the so-called special military operation has gone.
Russian casualties have reached the record level of 30,000 killed and many more wounded and taken prisoner, double the number lost over a much longer 10 years by the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.
The Kremlin's official propaganda is shifting its focus, portraying victory taking longer because Russia is f...
Taras Kuzio and Ivan Yurov are researchers at the Henry Jackson Society think tank in London. Kuzio is also professor of political science at Kyiv Mohyla Academy and the author of Crisis in Russian Studies? Nationalism (Imperialism), Racism and War, The Sources of Russia's Great Power Politics: Ukraine and the Challenge to the European Order, and Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War.
