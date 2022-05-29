Ad
Calls have emerged to phase out EU funding for campaigns promoting European meat — since livestock farming is estimated to produce 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions (Photo: Kelly Hau)

Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás & Carolin Sprick, Brussels/Cologne,

Despite its own increased climate ambitions and net-zero emissions commitment, the EU has spent some €143m to promote European meat products in the past five years alone.

That's according to data provided by the European Commission and analysed by EUobserver.

Yet calls to stop promoting meat consumption, both across the bloc and abroad, have only increased since the commission started revising the EU's agricultural promotion policy — expected in the next few months.

Carolin Sprick is a German journalist workking for the news service turi2.de.

