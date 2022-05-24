Ad
Ursula von de Leyen was present at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland (Photo: European Parliament)

EU aims to seize Russian assets amid legal unclarity

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (24 May) the EU could support a push to confiscate Russian central bank assets to help rebuild Ukraine post-war.

"We should leave no stone unturned, including, if possible, Russian assets," she said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday — with a commission representative saying a proposal to this effect may come as early as Wednesday.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia wrote a joint paper to the co...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

