EU aims to seize Russian assets amid legal unclarity

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (24 May) the EU could support a push to confiscate Russian central bank assets to help rebuild Ukraine post-war.

"We should leave no stone unturned, including, if possible, Russian assets," she said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday — with a commission representative saying a proposal to this effect may come as early as Wednesday.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia wrote a joint paper to the co...