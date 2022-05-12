Ad
The Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports has prompted the EU to find alternative routes to prevent a major food crisis (Photo: Jon Bunting)

EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Emergency plans to help shift stranded wheat and grain in Ukraine's besieged ports were unveiled by the European Commission on Thursday (12 May) — amid fears that the war will create a global food crisis.

"Bringing more agricultural products on the world markets is crucial to address mounting global food insecurity resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its devastating consequences," the EU executive said in its proposal.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters...

