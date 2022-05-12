UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules

The UK has "no choice but to act" if the EU does not show flexibility in rewriting post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss told EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Thursday (12 May).

Truss demanded the commission "show more pragmatism and ensure the protocol delivered on its original objectives", while the UK government is planning to scrap most of the measures unilaterally.

"If the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help...