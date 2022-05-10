Ad
Shoes on terrain at Hungarian-Serbian border (Photo: Anna Toiolo)

Feature

Hungary sets dogs on non-Ukrainian refugees

Migration
Ukraine
by Anna Toniolo, Sombor, Hungary,
While the border between Serbia and Hungary remains almost impenetrable, Hungary's border with Ukraine is open to accommodate hundreds of thousands of people fleeing.

Samir is Lebanese, but he cannot live in his country because of death threats he received after an investigative report he did.

After leaving Lebanon, he settled in Ukraine, where he married a Ukrainian girl, and they had a son.

"After the war broke out, my wife, my son and I, we ran away," he says. "70km fr...

Author Bio

Anna Toniolo is an Italian freelance journalist.

