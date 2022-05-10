Hungary sets dogs on non-Ukrainian refugees

While the border between Serbia and Hungary remains almost impenetrable, Hungary's border with Ukraine is open to accommodate hundreds of thousands of people fleeing.

Samir is Lebanese, but he cannot live in his country because of death threats he received after an investigative report he did.

After leaving Lebanon, he settled in Ukraine, where he married a Ukrainian girl, and they had a son.

"After the war broke out, my wife, my son and I, we ran away," he says. "70km fr...