Slovenia's Janša faces tight elections amid criticism

Slovenia's controversial prime minister Janez Janša faces a tight election race this Sunday (24 April), seeking a fourth term amid criticism that under his rule democratic standards and press freedom were undermined in the country.
The vote has shaped up to be a close race between Janša's Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and the environmentalist Freedom Movement, led by Robert Golob, which wants more investment in renewable energy and greater transparency in state institutions.
A...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
