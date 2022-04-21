Ad
Slovenian PM Janez Janša’s has been accused of exerting political and financial pressure on civil society organisations, public media services, and the judiciary (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Slovenia's Janša faces tight elections amid criticism

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Slovenia's controversial prime minister Janez Janša faces a tight election race this Sunday (24 April), seeking a fourth term amid criticism that under his rule democratic standards and press freedom were undermined in the country.

The vote has shaped up to be a close race between Janša's Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and the environmentalist Freedom Movement, led by Robert Golob, which wants more investment in renewable energy and greater transparency in state institutions.

