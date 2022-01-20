Macron calls for new security order and talks with Russia

French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (19 January) got a chance to define his Europe.

With EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel both absent in quarantine after a Covid-scare, Macron had a five-hour tour-de-force at the Strasbourg plenary ahead of the French presidential elections in April.

He spelled out how he sees the EU as France assumes the rotating presidency of the council for the next six months.

The 45-...