Violence stalks Europe's journalists

The internal EU gulf on press freedom has widened, as France prepares new measures to protect journalists.

Greece slid to 108th place in the world after the murder last year of crime journalist Giorgios Karaivaz, according to an index published Tuesday (3 May) by Paris-based civil organisation Reporters Without Borders.

That made Greece bottom in the EU, and less free than previous lowest-ranking member state Bulgaria (91st place).

Malta stayed low (78th) and the Netherla...