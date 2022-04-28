Ad
euobserver
The delegation of MEPs outside Kyiv last week (Photo: Alde)

After Bucha, there can be no business as usual

Ukraine
Opinion
by Ilhan Kyuchyuk and Timmy Dooley, Kyiv/Brussels,

Air sirens are now such a regular part of daily life in Ukraine that they are numb to its droning tones.

Some Kyivans, in an act of defiance — but also determination — have begun to come back to their homes, coffee shops are re-opening and hairdressers have started to resume. Gone are the days where one could see cars lining up to leave the city.

It is an eerie new-normal that is entering Ukraine's largest city.

But things are anything but normal. Fear, trauma and sorr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ilhan Kyuchyuk MEP is acting co-president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE). Timmy Dooley is also acting co-president of ALDE and an Irish senator.

Related articles

EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine
EU warns next winter may be 'difficult for European economy'
Russian rape in Ukraine: 'You can tell from their eyes'
The delegation of MEPs outside Kyiv last week (Photo: Alde)

Tags

UkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Ilhan Kyuchyuk MEP is acting co-president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE). Timmy Dooley is also acting co-president of ALDE and an Irish senator.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections