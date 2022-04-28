After Bucha, there can be no business as usual

Air sirens are now such a regular part of daily life in Ukraine that they are numb to its droning tones.

Some Kyivans, in an act of defiance — but also determination — have begun to come back to their homes, coffee shops are re-opening and hairdressers have started to resume. Gone are the days where one could see cars lining up to leave the city.

It is an eerie new-normal that is entering Ukraine's largest city.

But things are anything but normal. Fear, trauma and sorr...