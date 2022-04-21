US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade

Washington has signalled that any firms worldwide doing business with Russia could in future be cut off from US trade — the same way they were over Iran in the past.
Wendy Sherman, the US deputy state secretary, issued the warning in Brussels on Thursday (21 April), while admitting the measures — called secondary sanctions — might be unpopular in Europe, which is lagging behind America on banning Russian energy imports.
"The US uses secondary sanctions — you know that. We've sa...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
