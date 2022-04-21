US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade

Washington has signalled that any firms worldwide doing business with Russia could in future be cut off from US trade — the same way they were over Iran in the past.

Wendy Sherman, the US deputy state secretary, issued the warning in Brussels on Thursday (21 April), while admitting the measures — called secondary sanctions — might be unpopular in Europe, which is lagging behind America on banning Russian energy imports.

"The US uses secondary sanctions — you know that. We've sa...