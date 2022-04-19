Ad
"We live in a world where modern states face many threats. Let's not be ridiculous, every country needs such tools," says Hungary's justice minister, Judit Varga (c) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU Commission won't probe 'Pegasus' spyware abuse

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission won't investigate member states that likely used Pegasus spyware against politicians, journalists and sometimes even their families.

"This is really something for the national authorities," an EU commission spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday (19 April).

Another commission spokesperson cited procedures, noted the commission cannot touch national security issues, and that people should instead seek justice at their respective national courts.

