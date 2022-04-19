EU Commission won't probe 'Pegasus' spyware abuse

The European Commission won't investigate member states that likely used Pegasus spyware against politicians, journalists and sometimes even their families.
"This is really something for the national authorities," an EU commission spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday (19 April).
Another commission spokesperson cited procedures, noted the commission cannot touch national security issues, and that people should instead seek justice at their respective national courts.
The co...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
