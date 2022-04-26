EU warns next winter may be 'difficult for European economy'

The European Commission has raised concerns over the impact of the cost of heating next winter on the continent's economy.
"We cannot underestimate the gravity of the implications of the invasion of Ukraine for our energy sector and our economy," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference in Warsaw on Tuesday (26 April).
"We are encouraging member states to be ready for the next heating season which might be very, very difficult for the European economy," she added...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
