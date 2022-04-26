Ad
The 27-member bloc imports over 40 percent of its gas and nearly 37 percent of its oil from Russia (Photo: Jasmine Halki)

EU warns next winter may be 'difficult for European economy'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has raised concerns over the impact of the cost of heating next winter on the continent's economy.

"We cannot underestimate the gravity of the implications of the invasion of Ukraine for our energy sector and our economy," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference in Warsaw on Tuesday (26 April).

"We are encouraging member states to be ready for the next heating season which might be very, very difficult for the European economy," she added...

