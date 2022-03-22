Ad
The EU Commission last year has already proposed a system to jointly buy strategic stock of gas to provide a buffer against supply disruptions (Photo: European Parliament)

Summit set to agree gas purchases, skirt Russia oil ban

by Eszter Zalan and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU heads of state and government meeting at a summit later this week are expected to agree to joint purchasing of natural gas, liquified natural gas and hydrogen as part of efforts to decrease their dependency on Russian energy.

According to draft summit conclusions, the leaders were also set to ramp up gas storage, and interconnection between their countries, and to discuss how to control soaring energy prices.

"With a view to next winter, member states and the commission will ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

