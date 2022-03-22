Summit set to agree gas purchases, skirt Russia oil ban

EU heads of state and government meeting at a summit later this week are expected to agree to joint purchasing of natural gas, liquified natural gas and hydrogen as part of efforts to decrease their dependency on Russian energy.
According to draft summit conclusions, the leaders were also set to ramp up gas storage, and interconnection between their countries, and to discuss how to control soaring energy prices.
"With a view to next winter, member states and the commission will ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.