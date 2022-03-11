EU leaders pledge to double military support to Ukraine

EU leaders on Friday (11 March) pledged to double financing for military aid to Ukraine with a proposal for an extra €500m.
The bloc's 27 leaders also agreed to redouble efforts to decrease dependency on Russian energy resources, and they tasked the EU Commission to come up with a plan for the phase out.
That plan should be forthcoming by mid-May and it would lay out how to diminish use of Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027, said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.