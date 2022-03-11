Ad
euobserver
EU leaders met in Versailles for two days to discuss next steps as Russia's unrelenting invasion of Ukraine puts the continent's security architecture at risk (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders pledge to double military support to Ukraine

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Friday (11 March) pledged to double financing for military aid to Ukraine with a proposal for an extra €500m.

The bloc's 27 leaders also agreed to redouble efforts to decrease dependency on Russian energy resources, and they tasked the EU Commission to come up with a plan for the phase out.

That plan should be forthcoming by mid-May and it would lay out how to diminish use of Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027, said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

EU leaders met in Versailles for two days to discuss next steps as Russia's unrelenting invasion of Ukraine puts the continent's security architecture at risk (Photo: Council of the European Union)

