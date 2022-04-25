MEPs tell Germany's Scholz to cut Russian gas

Dozens of European lawmakers from across the political spectrum are pressuring Germany to stop its Russian gas imports.
In a letter sent over the weekend to Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the MEPs argue that the economic fallout from a Russian energy embargo is manageable.
"The effects to the German economy, despite its dependency on Russian energy imports, are likely to be substantial but managea...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
