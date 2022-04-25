Ad
euobserver
Fresh graves in Irpin, Ukraine (Photo: David Guttenfelder)

MEPs tell Germany's Scholz to cut Russian gas

Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Dozens of European lawmakers from across the political spectrum are pressuring Germany to stop its Russian gas imports.

In a letter sent over the weekend to Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the MEPs argue that the economic fallout from a Russian energy embargo is manageable.

"The effects to the German economy, despite its dependency on Russian energy imports, are likely to be substantial but managea...

Ukraine

Ukraine

